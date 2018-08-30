Dunkin' Donuts has a pumpkin plan

Dunkin' Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN) is out with plan to combat PSL season at Starbucks.

The company says it will add a new bottled Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee drink to what it says is already one of the largest varieties of pumpkin choices of any national restaurant chain.

The latest addition to Dunkin' Donuts' ready-to-drink iced coffee beverages is also available for a limited time at grocery, drug, convenience stores and mass merchandisers nationwide beginning September 10.

Dunkin' Donuts also offers Pumpkin flavored K-Cup pods and Pumpkin flavored bagged coffee where groceries are sold.

