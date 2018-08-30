Microsoft will require suppliers to offer 12 weeks paid leave

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will require its contractors and suppliers to provide at least 12 weeks paid time off for new parents.

The paid leave policy applies to vendors with over 50 employees and only applies to the workers given substantial assignments for Microsoft. The benefit will be capped at $1,000 a week in compensation.

Suppliers will have 12 months to implement the changes.

Microsoft’s employees get 12 weeks of fully paid leave for new parents plus an additional 8 weeks for birth mothers.