PartnerRe names new chairman and investment chief

Brian Dowd will take over from John Elkann as chairman of PartnerRe.

Elkann, who is chairman and CEO of EXOR, will stay on PartnerRe's board effective Sept. 1.

In addition, Nikhil Srinivasan will step down from the board and assume the role of chief investment officer, subject to governmental approvals. Srinivasan succeeds Andrea Casarotti, will will become head of corporate planning.

Also, Mary Ann Brown joins the board Sept. 1, 2018; she retired from an executive management role at Pacific Life Insurance Co. in 2017.

Preferred tickers: PRE.PF, PRE.PG, PRE.PI