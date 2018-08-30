Equinor sees Brazil as core focus area, plans to invest $15B

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) says it plans to invest as much as $15B in Brazil over the next 12 years to develop oil, gas and renewable energy sources in the country.

EQNR sees Brazil as a core region for its future as production from aging oil fields off Norway is expected to decline, and the company hopes to take advantage of Brazil’s opening in recent years to more foreign investment.

EQNR says it plans to increase its Brazilian output to 300K-500K boe/day by 2030 from 90K boe/day today by developing new fields, including the giant Carcara discovery.

“Brazil is a perfect match for Equinor with our operational, technical competence that we have built over decades on the Norwegian continental shelf,” says Anders Opedal, EQNR’s head of Brazil operations.

Carcara, estimated to hold similar volumes of oil as Norway’s Johan Sverdrup discovery, is expected to start production in 2023-24, making it the first time a foreign firm operates a Brazilian pre-salt field.