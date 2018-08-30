Net 1 UEPS Technologies reports Q4 margins decline; slides ~17%

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS -16.6% ) reports Q4 sales of $149.2M (-4% Y/Y) led by decrease in social welfare grants, lower contribution from KSNET and fewer prepaid airtime, other value added services sales, and lower volumes

Sales by segment: South African transaction processing: $63.9M (-5.6%); International transaction processing: $43.6M (-3.2%); Financial inclusion and applied technologies: $53.9M (-4.1%)

Operating margins reduces 275bps to 6.8%; adjusted EBITDA margin shrinks ~635bps to 16.3%; net income margin declines 256bps to 4.7%

FY19 outlook: Fundamental EPS of at least $1.05, based on EPE accounts at 2.5M and at current Average Revenue Per User.

