J&J's Actelion files marketing application in Europe for expanded use of Opsumit

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.3% ) unit Actelion Pharmaceuticals has filed a marketing application in Europe seeking approval to use OPSUMIT (macitentan) to improve exercise capacity in adults with a rare type of pulmonary hypertension called inoperable chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (WHO Functional Class II and III). If approved, it will be the first medication OK'd for the indication in the EU.

OPSUMIT is currently approved in Europe for the long-term treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in patients classified as WHO Functional Class II (slight limitation on physical activity) or Class III (significant limitation on physical activity).