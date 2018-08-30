Hecla Mining wins U.S. approval for first phase of Montana silver mine

The first phase of the long-proposed Rock Creek silver and copper mine in Montana is approved by the U.S. Forest Service, but developer Hecla Mining (HL -2.4% ) says it needs to settle a legal issue with the state before proceeding.

The Kootenai National Forest approves the exploration phase of the mine, which HL has said would continue to full development if exploration shows a full-scale mine is feasible.

But HL says work will not start until the company settles a lawsuit with the state, which has said President and CEO Phillips Baker Jr. is a “bad actor” under state law and cannot operate mines in the state; state officials have said Rock Creek can proceed while the bad-actor case plays out in court, but HL disagrees.