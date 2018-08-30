Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has bought back `a little' of its stock

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A -0.3% )(BRK.B -0.4% )Chairman Warren Buffett says the conglomerate has bought back some of its shares after the company changed the measure it uses to decide if buybacks are a good move, CNBC reports.

He didn't say how much Berkshire repurchased.

"We tie it now to intrinsic business value, which we should have done all along but for a while book value was a good proxy," he said.

