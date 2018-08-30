Report: Apple fall event coming September 12, streaming on Twitter?

BGR sources say Apple (AAPL +0.5% ) intends to hold its fall event on September 12 and will for the first time stream it live on Twitter (TWTR +0.8% ) and its mobile apps.

Apple has streamed its keynotes via Apple.com and the Events app on Apple TV for several years.

AppleInsider had previously speculated on the September 12 date.

International carriers have said the new iPhones will open for preorder on September 14.

