REGENXBIO up 8% on new pipeline candidate for Batten disease

REGENXBIO (RGNX +8.3% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of its announcement of a new gene therapy candidate, RGX-181, for the one-time treatment of late-infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2 disease, a common type of Batten disease caused by mutations in the TPP1 gene.

RGX-181 is designed to deliver the TPP1 gene directly to the central nervous system via its NAV AAV9 vector.

Batten disease is a family of 14 types of an inherited disorder caused by cells' inability to dispose of wastes which leads to neurological impairment.

The company intends to file an IND in the U.S. in 2019.