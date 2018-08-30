Agility Health goes strong post Q2 results

Agility Health(OTC:AGHEF) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 11.7% Y/Y to $2.1M.

Cash was $0.55M.

Accounts receivable were $0.69M, the decrease was due to the disposition of the Corporation’s US assets.

The lines of credit were $1.52M, a decrease of $3.9M since Q4 2017 is a result of the repayment of the Gemino line of credit with proceeds from the sale of the Corporation’s US assets.

Manufacturing and distribution is a new business segment which was added on March 2, 2017 with the acquisition of Medic Holdings Corp.

