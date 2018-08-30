Bank of America amends retirement accounts after regulations ease: CNBC

Bank of America (BAC -0.2% ) rolled back its self-imposed ban on commission-based trading in customer retirement accounts, saying it's responding to client requests, CNBC reports.

Customers with individual retirement accounts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch will be able to make commission-based trades in the accounts by Oct. 1.

The bank originally banned the practice to prepare for the Labor Department's fiduciary rule that came out in 2016; that rule requires that it put clients' best interests ahead of its own.

At the time, BofAML switched to charging fees as a percentage of client assets instead of charging commissions on individual trades. Therefore customers who wanted to trade in their retirement accounts had to move to a fee-based account or go to another brokerage that offered commission-based trading.

BofA's recent change to retirement accounts comes as the Trump administration rolls back Obama-era regulation on the brokerage industry that was intended to protect investors from conflicted investment advice.

