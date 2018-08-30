Trans Mountain project approvals nullified by Canadian appeals court

Canada's Federal Court of Appeals nixes the federal government's approvals to build the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, in a major victory for First Nations, the City of Vancouver and environmentalist groups opposed to the C$7.4B project the Trudeau government purchased from Kinder Morgan (KMI, OTCPK:KMLGF).

The court rules that the regulatory review of the project was “impermissibly flawed” because it excluded project-related tanker traffic and that the government failed to fulfill its legal duty to consult indigenous people.

Analysts say the ruling could mean the complete re-start of at least an 18-month process if the government is forced to redo consultations.