Arvinas readies $100M IPO

New Haven, CT-based Arvinas (ARVN) has filed a prospectus for a $100M IPO.

The biopharmaceutical firm develops therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Specifically, it leverages its technology platform to engineer proteolysis-targeting chimeras (PROTACs) that it says harness the body's natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove the rogue proteins.

Lead candidates are ARV-110 for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and ARV-471 for metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer or ER+ breast cancer. Phase 1 studies should launch in Q1 2019 and mid-2019, respectively.

2018 Financials (6 mo.)($M): Revenue: 3.3 (-56.0%); Operating Expenses: 16.4 (-19.2%); Net Loss: (12.9) (+86.9%); Cash Flow Ops: 7.2 (+146.2%).