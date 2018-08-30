Berkshire Hathaway bought a "little" more Apple since Q2

Warren Buffett tells CNBC that Berkshire Hathaway purchased a “little” more Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) since the second quarter.

Berkshire increased its Apple stake by 5% in Q2.

Buffet says he loves Apple due to its brand power and ecosystem, not its short-term results.

Buffett: “I do not focus on the sales in the next quarter or the next year. I Focus on the … hundreds, hundreds, hundreds, millions of people who practically live their lives by it.”