U.S. mortgage rates ticks up from last week: Freddie Mac

With the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate up only one basis point since last week, U.S.mortgage rates have been relatively flat this summer, a breather that may allow some buyers to get into the market, says Freddie Mac.

30-year FRM averages 4.52% for the week ending Aug. 30, 2018, up 1 basis point from 4.51% from the previous week. A year ago, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.82%.

“While sales and price growth have softened these last few months, this leveling of rates may be helping more buyers reach the market," says Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-FRM averages 3.97% vs. 3.98% in the previous week.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.85% vs. 3.82% in prior week.

