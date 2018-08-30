Bouygues +5 % post H1 results

Bouygues (OTCPK:BOUYF +5.3% ) reported H1 net sales growth of 4.2% Y/Y to €15.74B and operating profit of €383M (+1.7% Y/Y).

Sales by sector of activities: Construction businesses €12.12B (+3.6% Y/Y); TF1 €1.08B (+0.2% Y/Y) and Telecom €2.56B (+6.5% Y/Y).

Construction businesses Backlog €33.7B (+9% Y/Y) at end of June; Order intake €6.04B (+8% Y/Y); Immobilier reservations €1.15B (-10% Y/Y) and Colas backlog was at €9.54B (+18% Y/Y).

TF1 audience share was flat at 32.5%.

Telecom costumer base: Mobile ~15.29M (+6.3% Y/Y) and Fixed ~3.53M (+2.6% Y/Y).

H1 EBITDA of €932M (+1.9% Y/Y) with Contraction business at €179M; TF1 at €223M and Telecom at €549M.

H1 Free cash flow of €111M compared to €103M a year ago.

Company had Net debt of €5B as of June 30, 2018, vs €4.3B year ago.

