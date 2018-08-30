First Energy announces coal plant closures with message for Trump

First Energy (FE -0.1% ) announced a string of coal power plant closures yesterday but said it could reverse its decision if the Trump administration takes action.

FE says it is closing the coal plants - two in Ohio, one in Pennsylvania and a diesel oil-fired plant it owns in Ohio - in 2021-22 due to "a market environment that fails to adequately compensate generators for the resiliency and fuel-security attributes that the plants provide."

FE has been lobbying the Trump administration over the last several months to implement a plan to save the plants, and says the closures could be "reversed or postponed" based on the timing of any federal policy action.

The plants total more than 4K MW of electric power, enough to power millions of homes.