Pfizer mid-stage flop with domagrozumab in DMD another setback for myostatin inhibitors - Endpoints News

Endpoints News' John Carroll reports that Pfizer's failure with domagrozumab in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is another black eye for myostatin inhibitors for muscle wasting disorders.

Novartis (NVS -0.1% ) experienced a late-stage flop with bimagrumab a couple of years ago as did Amgen (AMGN +0.4% ) spinoff Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA +1.2% ) in a Phase 2 study evaluating PINTA 745 for protein wasting in patients with end-stage renal disease. In 2011, Shire plc (SHPG -0.3% ) and Acceleron Pharma (XLRN +0.8% ) nixed clinical development of ACE-031 and dropped it completely two years later.

Several players are still in the game, though. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.4% ) is developing RG6206 which it bought from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -0.3% ) for $170M in cash plus up to $205M in milestones. Biogen (BIIB +1.1% ) recently acquired a Phase 1 candidate (BIIB110) from AliveGen for $27M (also picked up a preclinical candidate).

