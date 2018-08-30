Canadian GDP flat in June, missing expectations

Canadian economy was flat M/M in June, following 0.5% growth in May, compared to the consensus of 0.1%.

Canadian GDP grew by 2.9% in the 2Q18, following an upwardly revised expansion of 1.4% in the first quarter, beating the estimate of 2.4%.

The BoC hiked rates by a quarter point in July, to 1.50%, marking the fourth such increase since the summer of 2017, however, the GDP data dampened the expectation of another rate hike in the next week.

The central bank said at the time that it anticipates growth to average around 2% over the three years ending in 2020, as business investment and exports grow.

The bank also said it was monitoring a trade dispute with the U.S., but added that it expected the impact of tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum to be modest.

