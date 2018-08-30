Pacific Drilling seeks $85M in new bankruptcy financing

Pacific Drilling (PACD, OTCPK:PACDQ), which recently reached a truce with its owner and senior lenders, is seeking court approval for $85M in new financing to pay expenses through the remainder of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case.

The company also seeks court approval to sell as much as $500M in new stock, funding that will be central to its Chapter 11 plan.

PACD previously had said its revenues and cash on hand would be sufficient to fund all operating and restructuring-related expenses.

PACD hopes to sail through the rest of its bankruptcy and to exit Chapter 11 protection in Q4.

Minority shareholders will receive nothing under the proposed plan, which is subject to final court approval.