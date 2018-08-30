FERC allows construction on most of Mountain Valley Pipeline route

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission yesterday lifted its stop-work order affecting most of the route of the 303-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline, saying a new determination by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management addressed questions about the feasibility of having an alternative route cross the federal land.
BLM said greater use of existing rights-of-way across federal lands would be impractical, meaning the current route should continue as planned.
FERC continues to block construction on a small section of the pipeline where permits are still needed.
Mountain Valley is owned by lead developer EQT Corp. (EQT +0.3%) along with NextEra Energy (NEE +0.3%), Consolidated Edison (ED +0.1%), AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) and RGC Resources.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox