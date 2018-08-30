Flexpoint Sensor Systems receives significant purchase order from Manus VR

Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCPK:FLXT) has received multiple, follow-on production orders from global market virtual reality leader, Manus VR, totaling $45K, expected to be delivered during the current quarter.

The company anticipates future orders continuing to grow in size and frequency.

“Manus and their award winning technology will be at the forefront of this fast growing industry. We look forward to being an essential partner with them as interest in their technology accelerates,” commented Paul Sexauer, Flexpoint’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing.