Vodafone, TPG to merge Australian operations

Vodafone (VOD -4% ) is combining its Australian operation with rival TPG Telecom (OTC:TPPTY) into a new entity valued about A$7.5B.

That will make it a bigger challenger to incumbent firms Telstra (TLSYY +1.8% ) and Optus.

Vodafone Hutchison Australia will merge with TPG's operations, but the new entity will keep TPG's name and listing on the Australian Securities Exchange, and there won't be changes to either company's existing brands.

TPG will hold 49.9% of the new entity while Vodafone and Hutchison (CKHUY -1.7% ) will hold 25.05% each.

Current TPG CEO David Teoh will become chairman of the new company, while VHA chief Iñaki Berroeta will serve as CEO.

Previously: Vodafone -2.9% as BofAML drops to Neutral stance on headwinds (Aug. 30 2018)