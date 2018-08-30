SEC may make it easier for individuals to invest in private companies: WSJ

The Securities and Exchange Commission is considering an overhaul of rules intended to protect smaller investors.That could lead to opening up new options for mom-and-pop investors, including getting into private markets, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The SEC plans to issue a paper in the coming months, a so-called “concept release,” that will seek public comment on how to rework the capital-raising process, including by expanding access to private stock sales, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton told the WSJ in an interview.

After that, “I think you could move pretty quickly on this kind of thing,” Mr. Clayton said.

For years, regulators have typically prevented most private deals from smaller investors, who need to meet strict income and net-worth requirement to participate because of the high risk that private investing entails.

Previously: SEC's Clayton: ICOs need to be regulated like securities offerings (Feb. 6)