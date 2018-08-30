Republican Senator wants FTC to investigate Google

U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch wants the FTC to examine potential antitrust developments in Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) search and digital ads.

Hatch, the Republican chair of the Finance Committee, sent a letter to FTC Chairman Joseph Simons citing a number of antitrust complaints since the last FTC investigation five years ago.

Last month, Simons said he’d take a look at the EU’s $5B Android fine for antitrust violations, which had followed another multi-billion fine for shopping search result violations.

