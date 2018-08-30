Eurozone economic sentiment dips for eighth straight month in August

Eurozone economic sentiment eased to 111.6 in August, from 112.1 in July pulled down by less optimism in industry and services.

Business climate indicator fell to 1.22 in August from 1.30 in July, following a similar downward path from a peak of 1.63 in January.

The easing of sentiment in August came with a decline of the indicator for industry, to 5.5 from 5.8, although production expectations rebounded after a July decline.

Sentiment in services, which generate more than two thirds of euro zone gross domestic product, dipped to 14.7 from 15.3 in July, with worsening demand expectations.

Consumer inflation expectations over the next 12 months rose to 18.2, close to the long-term average of 18.6. Selling price expectations in industry increased to 10.3 from 9.6 in July.

Source: Investing.com

