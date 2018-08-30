Imperial Oil plans 10% cut in Canada oil sands emissions

Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Canadian subsidiary Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) says technical improvements will enable it cut emissions of greenhouse gases from its Canada oil sands project by 10% over the next five years compared with 2016 levels.

Along with “continuous improvements in energy efficiency," IMO says improvements will come from “next-generation oil recovery technology” at its Cold Lake in situ operations and “improvements in reliability” at its Kearl mine.

At Cold Lake, where production averages 160K bbl/day of bitumen, IMO is evaluating the first commercial application of a cyclic solvent process it says “could virtually eliminate the use of steam and reduce emissions intensity up to 90%” in parts of the field.