Tenaris -7% due to 'investor misinterpretation,' Barclays analyst says

Tenaris (TS -6.7% ) tumbles as much as 7% due to "investor misinterpretation and some misinformation from a number of news stories this morning," Barclays analyst Dave Anderson says.

The Trump administration’s decision to allow steel and aluminum product exclusions from quotas from some countries including South Korea, Brazil and Argentina seems "ominous on the surface, [but] really, nothing is new," according to Anderson.

The analyst also disagrees with the notion linking TS to the devaluation of the Argentine peso, saying a devaluation is positive for the company as labor and material costs are denominated in pesos.

Source: Bloomberg First Word