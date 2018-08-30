BlackBerry patent in Android case ruled invalid

Coming off a patent win against Nokia, BlackBerry (BB -1.9%) has seen one of its patents declared invalid in a challenge against Google (GOOG -0.8%, GOOGL -0.7%).
The Patent Trial and Appeal Board says patent 8,745,149 -- for display of time information for a message in certain circumstances -- is already covered by other patents, Bloomberg reports.
That comes as part of a lawsuit BlackBerry filed against Blu Products for mobile phones using the Android OS -- one of a number of suits BlackBerry is filing in order to boost its patent revenues.
A related time-stamp patent tied to BlackBerry's suit against Snap (SNAP -1.1%) was also declared invalid, according to Snap's law firm (also representing Google here).
