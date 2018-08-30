Colorado drillers slide after ban measure makes way to November ballot

Shares of energy companies active in Colorado extend yesterday's losses on news that Initiative 9, a measure that would prohibit any new oil and gas development on non-federal land closer than 2,500 ft. from homes and schools, received enough valid petition signatures to qualify for the Nov. 6 election ballot in the state: NBL -1.4% , APC -1% , XOG -4.5% , SRCI -5.6% , PDCE -3.9% , LBRT -4.6% , HPR +1.3% .

The ballot initiative would ban drilling on 85% of the state’s non-federal land, according to an analysis by state regulators.

Colorado oil production could drop by 50% within 3-5 years, Dan Eberhart, CEO of Denver-based drilling services company Canary, tells S&P Global Platts, saying drillers likely would decide to spend resources in Texas or North Dakota instead.

"With both Republicans and Democrats having come out against Initiative 97, we continue to think it is unlikely it becomes state law," says Mizuho analyst Paul Sankey. "However, the overhang for DJ Basin producers will likely persist until there is clarity on the issue."