IPass -9.5% in retrench of Wednesday gains

IPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) is 9.5% lower today, giving back some of a very healthy one-day Wednesday gain and joining top decliners on Nasdaq.

Shares jumped 21% yesterday after iPass announced a deal with a major U.S. bank for global mobile connectivity.

Today, the company says it's signed a deal with a major multinational airline headquartered in Latin America; pilots will use iPass SmartConnect to hook up to millions of Wi-Fi hotspots and transition back to cellular when Wi-Fi isn't available, providing door-to-door connectivity.