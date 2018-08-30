Leaks show iPhone XS and Watch Series 4 designs

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced the official fall event date around lunchtime and the leaks quickly followed at 9to5Mac.

The site thinks the new 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch iPhones (the successors to the iPhone X) will carry the iPhone XS name.

The iPhone XS could come in a gold color option, which wasn’t available with the X.

In the Apple Watch leak, the biggest change to the Series 4 is the edge-to-edge display. The image shows a new hole between the side button and Digital Crown possibly for an additional microphone.

Apple shares are up 0.5% to $224.03.

