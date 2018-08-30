Brazil to approve Boeing-Embraer deal after elections, minister says

Brazil's government will approve the tie-up between Boeing (BA -1.2%) and Embraer (ERJ -1.4%) but only after the October presidential elections to avoid stirring up debate among the candidates, Defense Minister Joaquim Silva e Luna says.
Boeing said last month it planned to take over Embraer's commercial jet unit in a proposed $4.75B joint venture, in which it would own an 80% stake.
Brazil's currency has lost 10% since Aug. 3 as election polls showed a surge in support for former Pres. Lula da Silva, who has promised to block the Boeing deal using the government's veto power at Embraer; Lula, currently in jail, may be barred from running but there are signs he may be able to lift his running mate into the second round of voting on Oct. 28.
