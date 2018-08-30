Though Moody's cut Ford's (F -2.9% ) credit rating to one level above junk citing a number of factors that should affect other global manufacturers as well, the investment-grade bond market didn't blink.

Automotive bonds are 3-4 basis points wider on average, but only 1 bp wider when excluding Ford. GM (GM -1.9% ) and Harley-Davidson (HOG -2% ) are the next worst performers.

Source: Bloomberg First Word

Previously: Ford bonds lose value after Moody's cut (Aug. 30)

Previously: Moody's lowers rating on Ford (Aug. 29)