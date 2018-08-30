Exonics Therapeutics' gene editing approach shows encouraging action in DMD model

Privately-held Exonics Therapeutics announces that its SingleCut CRISPR gene editing technology restored dystrophin expression in a canine model of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The results were just published online in Science.

It says the preclinical study evaluated both intramuscular and intravenous delivery of CRISPR gene editing components in dogs with a naturally occurring splice mutation leading to the deletion of exon 50 on the dystrophin gene. The data showed that a single systemic administration of adeno-associated viruses encoding CRISPR/Cas9 and guide RNA efficiently restored dystrophin expression up to 90% of normal levels in skeletal muscle, depending on the muscle type, eight weeks after treatment. The dog receiving the highest dose experienced restoration of dystrophin expression of 92% of normal.

DMD-related tickers: SRPT, CATB, CAPR, PTCT, SLDB