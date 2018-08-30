Northern Star to buy Alaska gold mine for $260M

Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF +4.5% ) shoots higher after agreeing to acquire Sumitomo’s Pogo underground gold mine in Alaska for $260M.

Northern Star says the acquisition will add 250K-260K oz. to its FY 2019 production guidance, and now expects output of 850K-900K oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $1,050-$1,150/oz.

Pogo is in the Tintina mineral belt, which stretches across much of Alaska through to the southeastern Yukon; Barrick Gold, Teck Resources, South32 and Newmont Mining are other miners operating in the region.