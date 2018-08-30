CNBC: Chinese company manufactures Google's Titan Key

Chinese company Feitian manufactured Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) two-factor token Titan Key, according to CNBC.

The Key just became generally available after launching to Cloud customers last month.

A Feitian employee confirmed working with Google on Titan. Google says Google is the “manufacturer of record” and an unnamed third party makes the keys.

The relationship is notable, in part, because Google is reportedly considering a return to China with a censored search engine.

