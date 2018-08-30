Homebuilders slip for second day after pending home sales fall

Homebuilders, led by Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) -1.74% , slide for a second day.

On Wednesday, July pending home sales unexpectedly fell and mortgage applications for the week ending Aug. 24, 2018 also declined. On Thursday, mortgage rates for the week ticked up 1 basis point.

iShares US Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) -1.13% .

Other home builders: K.B. Homes (NYSE:KBH) -1.71% , Lennar (LEN ) -1.59% , PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) -1.52% , Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) -1.43% , D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) -1.37% , William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) -1.29% .

