Lululemon +7.3% as higher margins drive beat-and-raise

Lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is up 7.3% after hours after a solid beat and raise in its Q2 earnings results where EPS nearly doubled amid higher margins.

Revenues grew 25% and total comparable sales were up 20% (up 19% in constant currency).

Comparable store sales rose 10%; direct-to-consumer net revenues jumped 48%, and excluding an online warehouse sale, it rose 66%.

Meanwhile, with cost of goods trailing revenue gains, gross margin rose to 54.8% and gross profit jumped 33% to $396.2M.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $720M-$7230M based on a comparable-sales gain in the low teens, and for EPS of $0.65-40.67.

For the full year, it's now expecting net revenues of $3.185B-$3.235B (again based on comp sales gains in the low teens), with EPS at $3.45-$3.53.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

