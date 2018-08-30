Ambarella -11.5% after weak Q3 revenue guide

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) plunges 11.5% after Q2 beats with downside Q3 guidance that has revenue at $55.5M to $58.5M (consensus: $73.44M) and non-GAAP gross margin of 59% to 60.5%.

CEO Fermi Wang: “While we are disappointed with our near term outlook, we remain confident that our decision to focus on computer vision applications in the IP security, automotive and robotics AI markets is the correct strategy and is already bearing fruit.”

Earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

