Ulta -5.9% as Q2 beat holds downbeat guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is off 5.9% after hours following Q2 earnings with in-line revenues but weaker profit guidance for the current quarter than analyst consensus.

Net sales rose 15% and comparable sales were up 6.5% (vs. year-ago growth of 11.7%). That comp growth was driven nearly equally by transaction growth (3.1 points) and average ticket (3.4 points).

Retail comparable sales were up 4% (salon 1.7%), and e-commerce sales rose 37.9% to $132.8M. Salon sales overall were up 8.8%.

EPS, meanwhile, rose 34.4% and beat consensus. Gross profit margin fell 40 basis points to 36%, due to category/channel mix shifts and investments in the salon services and supply chain operations.

For Q3, it's guiding to net sales of $1.55B-$1.563B (above consensus for $1.545B), with comparable sales increasing 7-8% (vs. a year-ago gain of 10.3% in Q3), and for EPS of $2.11-$2.16 (below consensus for $2.31).

For fiscal 2018, it's expecting to increase total sales in the low teens; hit comp sales growth of 6-8%; grow e-commerce by about 40%; open some 100 new stores (with about 15 remodels/relocations); deleverage operating profit margin rate by 50-70 basis points; grow EPS in the low-20s percent range; and incur capex of $375M (down from a year-ago $441M).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

