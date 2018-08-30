Nutanix -1.8% after Q4 beats with downside guide

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) drops 1.8% after Q4 beats with downside Q1 guidance that has revenue of $295M to $310M (consensus: $308.83M) and EPS of -$0.28 to -$0.26 (consensus: -$0.23).

Revenue breakdown: Product, $224.6M (consensus: $224.5M); Support and Services, $79M (consensus: $74M).

Key metrics: Gross margin, 77.7% (consensus: 73.8%); cash from operations, $22.7M (consensus: $26.1M); ending deferred revenue, $631.2M (consensus: $613.8M); billings, $395.1M (consensus: $373M).

Earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Nutanix beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (Aug. 30)