Trump says he doesn't regret appointing Powell Fed chair: Bloomberg

|By:, SA News Editor

President Trump doesn't regret appointing Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chairman, according to Bloomberg News headlines. He also said he likes and respects Powell.

In other Trump headlines from Bloomberg:

    Jeff Sessions' job is safe until at least the November elections.

    He'll withdraw from the World Trade Organization if it doesn't "shape up."

    He's thinking about linking capital gains taxes to inflation.

