Electrek: Tesla builds new delivery org to move Model 3

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been building a new delivery organization to support the added pressure of getting Model 3s to customers, Electrek reports.

Citing sources, the site says Tesla has appointed four new general delivery managers for North America, part of a "significant" restructuring to separate delivery from sales after it hired Walmart's Kate Pearson to lead delivery operations.

Those new managers include a hire from Best Buy's Strategic Growth Office (Rodney Broyles) as well as internal hires (Brett Zriny, previously district general manager, and Bridget Teeter, previously GM for West U.S. and Texas).

Tesla has more than 100 open positions linked to delivery listed open on its website.

The company has been guiding record deliveries and production of 50,000-55,000 Model 3s, according to the report.