American Outdoor Brands +19% after easy Q1 beat, strong guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) +18.7% after-hours as the maker of Smith & Wesson firearms easily beats FQ1 earnings expectations and reports slightly better than expected revenues for the quarter.

AOBC says gross margin for the quarter was 37.8% compared with 31.5% for last year's Q1; free cash flow for the quarter totaled ~$3.5M vs. negative $39.3M in the year-ago period.

AOBC issues upside guidance for FY 2019, forecasting EPS of $0.62-$0.66 vs. $0.49 analyst consensus estimate on revenues of $620M-$630M vs. $596M consensus; for FQ2, the company sees EPS of $0.11-$0.15 vs. $0.07 analyst consensus on revenues of $150M-$160M vs. $143M consensus.