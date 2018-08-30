Diebold Nixdorf completes financing, boosts stake in Diebold Nixdorf AG

Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) gets a new term loan and amends its senior credit pact, giving it more financial flexibility.

The new financing gives Diebold Nixdorf the added capital to buy all the remaining shares of Diebold Nixdorf AG, repay debt, and support key company initiatives, including its `DN Now' plan to improve operations.

DBD used about $250M of its new $650M term loan to reduce existing term loans and revolving credit.

The company received lender consent to amend and increase allowable leverage ratios under its credit agreement.

As of Aug. 30, 2018, Diebold settled redemption requests for about 4.6M shares, or about 93% of Diebold Nixdorf AG outstanding shares, giving DBD the right to merge Diebold Nixdorf AG with DBD's Diebold KGaA subsidiary.

Annual compensation payments to Diebold Nixdorf AG minority shareholder is now cut by about $15M per year to about $8M per year.

DBD expects to acquire the remaining Diebold Nixdorf AG shares sometime in the future.

Previously: Diebold Nixdorf gets $650M from institutional lenders (Aug. 27)