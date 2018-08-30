Cobalt 27 says thieves stole 76 metric tons

Canadian commodity firm Cobalt 27 (OTC:CBLLF) reports the theft of 76 metric tons of cobalt from a warehouse in Rotterdam in early July, part of a total of 112 metric tons stolen from Cobalt 27 and others.

Cobalt 27, which has stockpiled 2,982 metric tons worth nearly $200M at current prices, says its stocks, says the stolen cobalt is worth ~$5M and was fully insured at market prices.

Cobalt is a critical ingredient for lithium ion batteries used in smartphones and electric cars; its price more than doubled in 2017 due to growing electric car sales and a lack of supply.