A10 Networks +3.2% as Q2 shows turnaround in sales

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is up 3.2% in postmarket trade after its beat on top and bottom lines in Q2 earnings marked by growing sales momentum after an organizational transformation.

Net loss narrowed to $4.15M from $7.82M on a GAAP basis. Revenue grew 12% to $60.7M.

On a non-GAAP basis, the company swung to a gain of $1.57M from a year-ago loss of $2.74M, after adjusting for stock-based compensation and litigation and investigation expense.

The Q2 revenue gain meant sales decline for the first half was just 6.8%, to $109.9M from $117.9M. Net loss for that period was $5.5M.

Revenue breakout: Products, $39.2M (up 19.5%); Services, $21.49M (up 1.6%).

Earnings call slides

Press release