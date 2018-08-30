Stocks extend losses as Trump reportedly backs $200B in tariffs on China

Stocks pulled back from record highs to snap a four-session winning streak, extending losses in the afternoon on headlines that Pres. Trump wants to impose tariffs on $200B worth of Chinese goods - which would be the largest tranche so far - as soon as next week.

Losses were broad-based, with 10 of 11 sectors in the red, as falling commodity prices dragged down the materials sector (-1.3%), followed by the financials (-0.8%), industrials (-0.8%) and consumer discretionary (-0.6%) groups, while the utilities sector (+0.1%) was the day's only winner.

Despite the broad weakness, most FAANG names showed relative strength, as Amazon crossed the $2,000 level for the first time ever, and Facebook, Apple and Netflix each advanced ~1%.

But emerging market stocks continued to fall, as a stronger dollar sent the Turkish lira and the Argentine peso down sharply.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, sending yields lower across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield shedding 2 bps to 2.86%.

Also, WTI October crude oil futures climbed 1.1% to $70.25/bbl.